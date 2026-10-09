Pezeshkian Reaffirms Diplomacy, Rejects US Unilateralism in Meeting With Putin

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to diplomacy while rejecting US unilateralism, telling Russian President Vladimir Putin that Iran will not leave the negotiating table despite continued US attacks.

Speaking during a meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the Commonwealth of Independent States summit and the Caspian Sea environmental summit in Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan, Pezeshkian said Iran remains engaged in dialogue with Washington despite what he described as repeated attacks during negotiations.

“We are engaged in dialogue; yet, every time we talk to the US, they launch new attacks. Nevertheless, we will not walk away from the negotiating table,” Pezeshkian said.

He said both sides had exchanged proposals and that Tehran had revised its position. Once the proposals are finalized, Iran intends to meet with relevant intermediaries to consolidate and conclude the discussions.

Pezeshkian praised Moscow’s opposition to unilateralism and thanked Russia for its positions at the regional and UN levels.

He said Iran’s objective is to end the conflict while ensuring the rights of the Iranian people are respected under international law, but warned that this would not be possible if Washington continues pursuing unilateral policies.

The Iranian president also highlighted expanding Tehran-Moscow relations, stressing the need to deepen cooperation in trade, economic activity and people-to-people ties. He said Iran was determined to advance previously agreed programs and accelerate existing coordination.

Pezeshkian called for the world and the region to move toward multilateralism, accusing Washington of seeking to impose its policies on other nations and expand its influence globally.

Putin, for his part, said Russia and Iran share numerous strategic programs and policies that are expanding. He conveyed his greetings and best wishes for the health and success of Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

Putin also stressed the need to resolve the regional crisis through diplomacy, saying Russia would make every effort to help end the conflict through diplomatic channels. He noted that Iran had also presented new proposals aimed at bringing the conflict to an end.