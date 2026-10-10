Qalibaf to Rubio: You will kneel, Western Arrogance will end in Dust and Shame

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has delivered a historical rebuke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s imperialist rhetoric, warning that foreign powers seeking to erase ancient civilizations will ultimately face historic humiliation and defeat.

In a post on X, Qalibaf responded to Rubio’s recent remarks romanticizing Western hegemony, making it clear that the Iranian nation has successfully defied self-proclaimed "masters of the universe" for millennia.

"Throughout history we Iranians have faced those who declared themselves masters of the universe and sought to erase ancient civilizations. They came in fire and flame, only to depart in dust and shame," Qalibaf stated. "Those who chase Alexander’s legacy will share Valerian’s fate: you will kneel."

His response was triggered by a statement from Rubio on October 8, in which the US Secretary of State attempted to frame Washington's aggressive foreign policy as a continuation of ancient Western glory.

"We believe that the West can awaken from its long slumber – and rekindle the fire that was first lit in ancient Greece millennia ago," Rubio claimed.

Critics say such rhetoric exposes the US ruling class's hegemonic ambitions and its desire to subjugate independent nations under the guise of "civilizational awakening."

Qalibaf’s invocation of Roman Emperor Valerian carries profound historical significance.

Valerian is famously remembered as the only Roman emperor to be taken prisoner of war, captured by the Sasanian Persian King Shapur I following the Battle of Edessa in 260 AD.

By invoking Valerian alongside Alexander the Great, the Iranian Parliament Speaker delivered a message to Washington: even if Western powers attempt to emulate the temporary conquests of ancient empires, their ultimate fate will be the absolute humiliation and defeat of Valerian.”

This exchange occurs against the backdrop of the ongoing US-“Israeli” war of aggression against Iran.

As Washington attempts to force Tehran into submission through military strikes, economic warfare, and diplomatic isolation, Iranian leadership continues to emphasize that Western ultimatums are merely a repetition of failed historical campaigns.