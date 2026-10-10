Why Was “Israel” Unable to Bring the War Against Hezbollah to a Decisive Conclusion?

Jihad Haidar

The outcome of the confrontation between “Israel” and Hezbollah reveals a strategic paradox that warrants closer examination. Despite “Israel’s” and the United States’ military, intelligence, and technological superiority, and the heavy sacrifices Hezbollah has made at the leadership, military, and organizational levels, “Israel” has been unable to translate these advantages into a decisive victory that would eliminate Hezbollah as a military force or compel it to submit politically and security-wise to the terms “Israel” sought to impose. This paradox becomes all the more significant given that, at various stages, “Israel” approached the war as a historic opportunity to fundamentally alter the balance of power in Lebanon- not merely to weaken Hezbollah, but to permanently eliminate the threat it poses.

The significance of this outcome lies not only in Hezbollah’s continued possession of military capabilities, albeit at a lower level than before the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, but also in its retention of the political will and combat resolve to continue the confrontation and reject demands for its disarmament, despite the military, political, and financial pressure to which it has been subjected. This raises a central question: Why, despite its superior capabilities and battlefield gains, has “Israel” failed to impose a decisive military and political outcome on Hezbollah?

The answer lies in the interplay between internal factors relating to Hezbollah’s characteristics, structure, resolve, and strategy, and external factors relating to the nature of the confrontation, the limits of “Israeli” power, Lebanon’s domestic environment, and regional and international dynamics.

Foremost among the internal factors is Hezbollah’s continued political will and determination to fight, an issue whose significance extends beyond the size of its arsenal or the number of its fighters. Wars, particularly asymmetric conflicts, are not decided simply by inflicting heavy losses on the weaker party. Such losses must also break its will to fight or convince it that the cost of continuing the conflict has become greater than the cost of accepting its adversary’s terms.

In Hezbollah’s case, “Israel’s” material superiority did not lead to the collapse of the group’s political resolve. To achieve its maximal objectives, “Israel” needed more than the destruction of military capabilities; it needed to change Hezbollah’s own strategic decision-making.

This was accompanied by Hezbollah’s ability to preserve a degree of organizational cohesion and adapt to attacks. Targeting leaders and military infrastructure produces its greatest strategic effect when it causes the command-and-control system to disintegrate, disrupts the ability to make decisions and conduct operations, and deprives military units of their coordination and operational effectiveness. Hezbollah, however, managed to redistribute responsibilities, compensate for some leadership losses, and adjust its methods of operation to changing circumstances. Consequently, the impact of the strikes remained within the bounds of weakening and attrition without necessarily reaching the point of organizational collapse. From this perspective, Hezbollah’s ability to continue fighting carries significance beyond the immediate outcomes of military operations, as it demonstrates that the organization has retained its combat functionality despite the damage inflicted on its structure.

Closely related to this is the group’s retention of residual military capabilities that enable it to sustain an asymmetric confrontation and prevent its adversary from imposing surrender.

This factor becomes even more significant when combined with the possibility of rebuilding military and organizational capabilities. “Israel’s” achievement in destroying part of Hezbollah’s combat infrastructure did not translate into a lasting strategic gain. The issue, therefore, is not only the extent of the destruction inflicted during the war, but also “Israel’s” ability to prevent Hezbollah from reorganizing and rebuilding once operations end or diminish in intensity.

Alongside these military and organizational factors, the political and social dimension emerges as another source of continuity. Hezbollah is not merely a military formation operating independently of its surroundings; it is also a political and social force with its own institutions, networks, and popular base. Despite the human losses, destruction, displacement, and economic pressures suffered by the community in which it is rooted, the continuation of its ties with Hezbollah has provided the group with one of the sources of its resilience and capacity to adapt.

The combined effect of these factors is reflected in Hezbollah’s ability to distinguish between the heavy sacrifices it has endured and its political decision regarding its weapons and future. “Israel” sought to exploit the outcome of the war and subsequent pressure to change Hezbollah’s position within Lebanon. Yet the group’s continued rejection of disarmament indicates that military pressure has not translated into political subjugation. This does not mean that Hezbollah emerged from the war without strategic losses, but rather that those losses were insufficient to impose the political outcome “Israel” sought.

While internal factors help explain Hezbollah’s ability to endure, external factors explain why “Israel” was unable to translate its military superiority into a decisive victory.

Foremost among these is the mismatch between the nature of “Israeli” military power and the objective it was expected to achieve. The “Israeli” military possesses advanced intelligence, targeting, aerial, and ground-operation capabilities, enabling it to inflict substantial damage on military infrastructure and leadership structures. However, the definitive elimination of an armed organization deeply rooted in a geographic, social, and political environment requires conditions different from those needed to destroy specific military targets.

Superiority in targeting capabilities does not necessarily translate into superiority in the ability to exercise sustained control. Likewise, successfully dismantling parts of a military system does not guarantee the elimination of its capacity to reorganize and reconstitute itself.

This dilemma is closely tied to the nature of asymmetric warfare, in which the conditions for success differ between the opposing sides. When the stronger party sets its sights on eliminating its adversary or disarming it, it must achieve broad and sustainable results. The weaker party, by contrast, can prevent a decisive outcome simply by retaining a sufficient capacity to resist and refusing to surrender.

A gap thus emerges between the scale of the force employed and the outcome that can realistically be achieved. The more “Israel” raises its objectives from weakening Hezbollah to permanently eliminating the threat it poses, the wider the gap becomes between what military operations can accomplish and what strategic victory requires.

Lebanon’s geography adds another dimension to this dilemma. The mountainous terrain, valleys, villages, and densely interwoven built-up areas of southern Lebanon make ground operations and sustained control more complex and costly. Even when the “Israeli” military succeeds in advancing, occupying areas, or destroying military infrastructure, maintaining those gains and preventing the resumption of armed activity require a sustained military presence and additional security and military resources.

A broad occupation, therefore, which might theoretically appear to offer a means of imposing a decisive outcome, carries the risk of turning into a prolonged war of attrition. Forces capable of advancing and controlling territory are not necessarily capable of ending armed resistance there, particularly if the opposing organization retains the ability to redeploy and resume operations.

These considerations are inseparable from the cost of the war to “Israel” itself. The longer the confrontation continues without a decisive outcome, the greater the weight of these costs in political and military calculations.

The external factor most directly linked to the failure to achieve a political settlement, however, is the nature of Lebanon’s political system and the state’s limited capacity to enforce Hezbollah’s disarmament. Even if “Israel” succeeds in weakening Hezbollah militarily, it still needs an actor capable of translating that weakening into a stable political and security reality. In Lebanon, that role would be expected to fall to the state and its institutions. Yet the state’s ability to implement such a decision depends not on political will alone, but also on the domestic balance of power, the actual capabilities of the security and military institutions, the risk of internal conflict, and the availability of a national consensus that would permit implementation.

This means that “Israeli” pressure, even when it aligns with the positions of Lebanese factions calling for the dismantling and disarmament of the resistance, does not guarantee the desired outcome. There is a fundamental difference between taking a political position in favor of disarmament and possessing the capacity to enforce it, whether through force or consensus.

From this perspective, the confrontation cannot be understood solely as a military conflict between “Israel” and Hezbollah, since it is intertwined with the structure of Lebanon’s political system and its sectarian and social balances. The political outcome “Israel” seeks requires a shift in the balance of power within Lebanon- a shift that “Israeli” military force alone cannot produce or guarantee will endure.

Another relevant factor is the interconnectedness of the Lebanese arena with regional power dynamics, particularly the confrontation between “Israel” and Iran. Hezbollah forms part of a broader regional equation, while “Israeli” decisions on warfare and escalation are influenced by the allocation of military resources, strategic priorities, the US position, and the possibility of a wider regional confrontation.

Consequently, “Israel’s” freedom to use force is not unlimited, even given its military superiority. Every escalation is subject to calculations that extend beyond the Lebanese arena, involving its regional and international costs and its potential impact on “Israel’s” broader interests.