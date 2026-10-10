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At least 81 US Aircraft Worth up to $3.3bn Lost or Damaged in Iran War
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By Abir Qanso
At least 81 United States military aircraft, including fighter jets and drones, have been lost or damaged during Washington’s military aggression against Iran launched earlier this year.
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