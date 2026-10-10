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At least 81 US Aircraft Worth up to $3.3bn Lost or Damaged in Iran War

At least 81 US Aircraft Worth up to $3.3bn Lost or Damaged in Iran War
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By Abir Qanso

At least 81 United States military aircraft, including fighter jets and drones, have been lost or damaged during Washington’s military aggression against Iran launched earlier this year.

At least 81 US Aircraft Worth up to $3.3bn Lost or Damaged in Iran War

 

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