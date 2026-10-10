“Israeli” Drone Strike Injures Six in East Lebanon near Syria border

By Staff, Agencies

As part of the continuous “Israeli” aggression on Lebanon, “Israeli” military drone strike near the Lebanon-Syria border has injured six people, including five Syrian nationals and one Lebanese citizen.

“The ‘Israeli’ attack near the town of Hawsh Al-Sayyed Ali in the Hermel district led to six wounded, including five Syrian nationals, two of them women, and one Lebanese,” Lebanon’s Health Ministry said on Friday.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency [NNA] reported that “an enemy military drone targeted a car” in the town.

The area had largely been spared attacks of this kind.

The attack is part of a broader pattern of “Israeli” aggression across Lebanon and Syria, including air strikes, cross-border fire, and ground incursions.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, “Israeli” attacks martyred 8,920 people and wounded 30,595 between October 2023 and September 2026.

Of those, 4,358 were martyred and 12,359 wounded from March 2, 2026, onward, reflecting the sharp escalation earlier this year.

In Syria, the so-called Syrian Network for Human Rights documented at least 453 “Israeli” ground incursions between December 8, 2024, and October 6, 2026.

The group also reported 69 people killed and 162 abducted, adding that 127 abductees have been released while the fate of 35 others remained unknown to the organization and their families.

In Lebanon, “Israeli” attacks have continued despite the June ceasefire, with the “Israeli” occupation army maintaining positions in areas it describes as security zones along the border.

UN peacekeepers have reported that “Israeli” forces fired 455 projectiles into southern Lebanon and violated Lebanese airspace 97 times over a three-day period in August.

The latest strike near Hawsh Al-Sayyed Ali adds to concerns over continued “Israeli” military raids along Lebanon’s border areas, where civilians remain exposed to attacks despite the ceasefire agreement.