Trump Mad over Nobel Winner, Eyes Peace Prize

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump criticized the Nobel Peace Prize committee on Friday after failing to receive the 2026 award, devoting a lengthy portion of a campaign-style speech in Syracuse, New York, to attacking the decision and threatening Iran.

Speaking at an event intended to support other Republican candidates, Trump described the decision not to award him the prize as a national disgrace and directed his criticism at Norway, where the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded.

“The United States of America, represented by me as your president, should have received the Nobel Peace Prize, but didn’t. And this is an indelible stain on the country of Norway, and those people that made such a disgraceful and embarrassing decision,” Trump said.

He continued his criticism, declaring that “the Nobel Peace Prize has been forever discredited by a handful of radical ideologues who are anti-democracy and really enemies of civilization.” Trump added, “We will not forget, Norway, that you didn’t give this prize.”

Trump also listed wars he claimed to have resolved, including some that remain unsettled, before saying he was preparing to resolve or win two more: the Iran and Ukraine wars. He said both would be brought to an end quickly.

“Iran will be very quick one way or the other: that they give us everything or they don’t exist any longer,” Trump said.

The US president also claimed credit for preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons and averting a wider regional war.

“Additionally, I stopped Iran from having a nuclear weapon and blowing up the entire Middle East and ultimately far beyond the Middle East, including Europe, perhaps the US and I saved more lives than anyone in history,” he underlined.

Iran has repeatedly denied any such pursuit, insisting that its nuclear program is peaceful and citing a Fatwa that prohibits the procurement of any weapons of mass destruction.

Trump also criticized the selection of South African former UN human rights chief Navi Pillay, who received the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.

“Despite all of this and all of these unbelievable accomplishments, the Nobel prize was given out today to a liberal person who works at the United Nations, who nobody has ever heard of,” he said.

Pillay previously chaired the UN commission that concluded "Israel" had committed genocide in Gaza.

These remarks come after Trump said on Thursday Washington would not launch attacks on Iran before the November 3 midterm elections, citing “productive discussions” between the two sides.

In a Truth Social post, he claimed Iran was in “very bad condition” economically and militarily and said the US blockade would remain “in full force and effect.” He provided no details about the discussions.

Oil prices rose on Thursday after reports raised the prospect of further US attacks on Iran before the midterm elections, preceding Trump’s statement.