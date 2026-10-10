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65% of Americans Disapprove Trump Administration’s Handling of War on Iran

65% of Americans Disapprove Trump Administration’s Handling of War on Iran
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By Abir Qanso 

Nearly two-thirds of Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump’s handling of the US war on Iran, with 65% expressing disapproval and 33% approving, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

65% of Americans Disapprove Trump Administration’s Handling of War on Iran

 

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