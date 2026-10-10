New Saudi Aggression Targets Yemen.

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni SABA news agency announced that Saudi forces targeted several areas in Saada Governorate with missiles.

A local source told the agency that the missile strikes hit various areas in the districts of Kitaf, Al-Buqaa, Sahar, and Aal Salem.

Elsewhere, SABA reported that three civilians were injured in six airstrikes carried out by Saudi aircraft on Abs District in Hajjah Governorate, northwestern Yemen.

Saudi aircraft bombed a facility belonging to the Yemen Petroleum Company in Bajil District, in the coastal governorate of Hodeidah on the Red Sea.

In a statement, YAF spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that over 24 hours, Saudi warplanes have carried out 77 airstrikes and missile attacks targeting civilian sites in the capital, Sanaa, and the governorates of Marib, Saada, Al-Jawf, Hajjah, Taiz, and Amran. The attacks involved F-15 and Typhoon aircraft taking off from the Khamis Mushait and Taif air bases, as well as missile strikes launched from Najran, according to Saree.

“The total number of Saudi aggression's airstrikes and missile attacks against Yemen since the escalation began has reached 1934,” he continued.

As the Saudi aggression on Yemen continues, the Yemeni Armed Forces respond by repelling advance attempts, protecting areas that have come under their control, and targeting vital infrastructure inside Saudi territory and Saudi military build-ups on Yemeni soil.

The YAF have repelled a Saudi-backed force attempting to advance toward Bab Al-Mandab from Lahj for the second time within hours, saying they destroyed more than 22 armored vehicles and killed and wounded dozens of fighters, including several commanders.

In a statement, Saree said the YAF struck advancing forces with a large number of ballistic missiles, supported by artillery and heavy weapons, preventing them from making any further advances.

The forces also reported that more than 30 ambulances had arrived in Aden carrying dead and wounded members of the Saudi-backed formations.

In an earlier advance attempt on the same front, a military source told SABA that the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted Saudi-backed forces attempting to attack the southern side of Bab Al-Mandab from Lahj. The source said the attack was repelled, leaving dozens dead and wounded and several vehicles destroyed or disabled.

The source added that the Yemeni Armed Forces had completed the expulsion of Saudi-affiliated forces from areas of Jabal Habashi in Taiz.