More than 100 NGOs: Gaza Ceasefire Exists in Name only

By Staff, Agencies

One year after the so-called ceasefire in Gaza was reached with United States backing, it exists only on paper, according to more than 100 humanitarian, human rights and civil society organizations.

“The ceasefire exists in name only, with ‘Israeli’ forces continuing to kill and injure Palestinians daily, and restrictions on aid, equipment and rebuilding materials preventing families from recovering,” a joint statement by the NGOs said on Friday.

Amnesty International, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, Oxfam, Greenpeace and dozens of other international groups said "Israeli" attacks in the enclave "have killed more than 1,400 Palestinians, including at least 327 children, in the year since US President Trump announced a deal to end hostilities as part of the Gaza Board of Peace framework."

“It is utterly shameful that a full year after the ceasefire was signed, so little has improved for Palestinians in Gaza,” Jan Egeland, secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, said in the joint statement.

Inger Ashing, chief executive of Save the Children, said, “A ceasefire is meaningless if children are still being killed and families are still unable to rebuild their lives.”

He noted that since the October 10, 2025 ceasefire was announced, “nearly one child has been killed every day.”

In the three years since "Israel’s" October 2023 genocidal aggression began, more than 74000 Palestinians have been martyred and 175000 others wounded – about one in every 13 people in Gaza – according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

A conservative World Health Organization [WHO] estimate suggests roughly 24 percent of the wounded have life-changing injuries requiring long-term rehabilitation, a quarter of them children.

Gaza’s few remaining health facilities are overwhelmed and have dwindling supplies, and none of its 36 hospitals is operating at full capacity, with widespread shortages of medicine, equipment and fuel, Friday’s ministry statement said.

It said that more than 18500 patients, including at least 4000 children, need medical evacuation, and more than 1000 have died while waiting.

Almost 2 million Palestinians in the enclave are also in desperate need of shelter, where 80 percent of structures are damaged, the statement said.

Norwegian Refugee Council’s Egeland warned that restrictions on equipment and construction materials continue to prevent recovery.

“‘Israeli’ restrictions are still preventing the required equipment or materials, which are the only ways for communities to begin rebuilding their lives,” he said.

At the same time, 1.4 million people in Gaza are “facing crisis-level hunger or worse through the end of the year”, the statement added.