Bloomberg: Iran’s Missile Capacity Complicates US, ’Israeli’ Calculations

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s missile stockpiles and domestic military production capabilities allow Tehran to replenish and strengthen its defensive capacity, complicating US and "Israeli" military calculations, according to a Bloomberg report.

The report said Iran’s retaliatory capabilities, demonstrated during recent confrontations, have made it more difficult to assess the impact of strikes on its military infrastructure. Tehran’s ability to manage the Strait of Hormuz has added another layer to the challenges facing Washington and "Israeli" planners.

Bloomberg noted that Iran’s existing missile stockpiles and domestic ability to manufacture military equipment provide Tehran with the means to restore and reinforce its defensive capabilities.

As a result, the destruction of individual military facilities does not necessarily eliminate Iran’s ability to rebuild its arsenal or maintain its defensive capacity.

The report also highlighted the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, saying Iran’s ability to manage the waterway, combined with its retaliatory capabilities, adds complexity to US and "Israeli" military planning.

Bloomberg concluded that the destruction of Iranian military facilities alone does not necessarily mark the end of Iran’s deterrence capabilities or defensive potential.

The assessment contrasts with repeated claims from US officials that months of attacks have severely weakened Iran’s military capabilities. On September 30, US War Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed Washington had destroyed Iran’s “military industrial capacity” and “their entire defense base.” President Donald Trump had earlier claimed that Iran’s military was “totally destroyed.”

Trump reiterated those claims on September 2, saying US forces had destroyed equipment Iran was building near the Strait of Hormuz and struck efforts to restore its radar and missile systems.

However, an earlier Bloomberg assessment published on June 12 said Western intelligence assessments indicated that Iran had retained about three-quarters of its pre-war munitions stockpile and rebuilt significant parts of its missile arsenal during an eight-week ceasefire.

The latest Bloomberg assessment therefore challenges repeated US assertions that military strikes had eliminated Tehran’s ability to sustain its missile and drone capabilities.