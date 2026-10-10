’Israeli’ Forces Establish Temporary Checkpoint in Damascus Countryside

By Staff, Agencies

An "Israeli" occupation military patrol comprising three vehicles advanced into the western Damascus countryside and established a temporary checkpoint on the road linking the villages of Arna and Darbal, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The patrol reportedly stopped passing vehicles, searched them and checked the identities of residents traveling along the road. The measures disrupted normal traffic and raised concerns among local residents over restrictions on movement and civilian safety.

The incursion comes amid continued "Israeli" military movements in areas near the occupied Syrian Golan and the western Damascus countryside.

According to the Observatory, "Israel" has carried out 92 attacks on Syrian territory since the beginning of 2026, including six airstrikes and 86 ground attacks. The attacks targeted 13 sites, including remnants of weapons and ammunition depots, headquarters, centers and vehicles.

The Observatory said six people have been martyred in these attacks, including two during "Israeli" occupation forces’ incursions in Quneitra.

Among the six airstrikes, one targeted the Syrian-Lebanese border and killed an arms dealer, while another struck the Damascus countryside, killing a civilian and wounding another. Two airstrikes targeted Daraa and one struck Idlib.

Quneitra recorded the highest number of ground attacks, with 47 incidents that killed four people, including two during incursions, and wounded a child and a teenager. Daraa recorded 26 ground attacks, wounding a young man, while the Damascus countryside saw 13 ground attacks.