Gunman Kills Nine, Including Two Children, in Pennsylvania Shooting

By Staff, Agencies

A gunman opened fire at a home in Erie, Pennsylvania, killing at least nine people, including two children, before taking his own life, according to local law enforcement.

Police received a report of a shooting at a residence in Erie on Friday evening. Two women were found dead outside the home, while the remaining victims were discovered inside the residence.

The suspect initially barricaded himself inside the house, prompting a standoff as SWAT teams were deployed to the scene. A local news photographer at the site reported hearing screams and gunfire during the standoff.

Erie Police Chief Rick Lorah later confirmed that the suspect had died from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.” He said there was no ongoing threat to the public based on the information available at the time.

City authorities said the situation had been contained and that there was no danger to residents.

The identities of the victims and suspect have not been publicly released, and authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting.

“Our investigators are working diligently to establish the full circumstances of what occurred,” Lorah said, adding that it would take time to establish the full sequence of events.