Zelensky Slams Trump Over Russian Diesel Sanctions Waiver

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has criticized US President Donald Trump for lifting sanctions on Russian diesel exports, accusing Washington of reaching an agreement with Moscow without Kiev’s involvement.

Zelensky described the decision as “definitely unfair” and “definitely not partner-like,” calling it “a weak decision by strong partners.” His remarks came as Ukrainian negotiators and European representatives were meeting US officials in Miami to discuss a potential peace settlement.

In a voice memo sent to Western journalists on Friday, Zelensky suggested that Trump may have used the talks with Ukrainian representatives as a “smokescreen” while pursuing a separate agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“You know, it looks like a happy birthday present for Putin. It looks absolutely terrible,” Zelensky told Axios in a separate phone interview, referring to Putin’s 74th birthday earlier this week.

Trump later dismissed the criticism and defended the agreement as necessary to ease rising fuel prices. “We need oil for the world and this is diesel, which is what we need. So we’re very happy to get it,” he said.

Earlier Friday, Trump announced that following what he called a “successful discussion” with Putin, Russia had agreed to immediately supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel to US and global markets.

He said another 500,000 tons would follow in November, followed by an additional one million tons and potentially three million more depending on refinery capacity.

The US Treasury subsequently issued a six-month waiver allowing Russian diesel exports as Washington seeks to address a global fuel shortage that has been worsened by the US-"Israeli" war on Iran and Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries.

Trump has repeatedly blamed Kiev and Zelensky personally for worsening the fuel crisis, accusing Ukraine of targeting Russian refining capacity and contributing to higher fuel prices for US consumers.