“Israeli” Artillery Fire Martyrs Retired Lebanese Soldier in Southern Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

A retired Lebanese soldier was martyred on Sunday by artillery fire from “Israel” while inspecting his land during the annual olive harvest in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese army.

The army identified the victim as retired First Adjutant Ali Abdul Hassan Sweidan, stating that he was directly targeted while checking his property in the village of Yater, in the Bint Jbeil district. An army unit later recovered his body.

The Lebanese army condemned the incident, describing it as a “flagrant violation” of existing understandings and international law.

In a separate incident earlier on Sunday, one person was martyred and another injured when an object left behind by previous “Israeli” attacks exploded in the Wadi Al-Khanazir area near Froun, in the Nabatieh district, according to Lebanon’s official National News Agency [NNA].

The incidents occurred amid the ongoing “Israeli” aggression against Lebanon, which began on March 2. According to the latest figures released by Lebanon’s Health Ministry, the aggression has martyred 4,386 people and wounded 12,413 others.

On June 26, Lebanon and “Israel” signed a US-brokered framework agreement in Washington, DC, providing for a gradual withdrawal of “Israeli” forces from Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese army in areas vacated by those forces.

Despite the agreement, the “Israeli” army has continued its attacks and maintains its occupation of parts of Lebanon, including areas held for decades and others seized during recent wars and military operations.