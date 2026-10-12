Leader’s Advisor Warns Iran’s Enemies Will Be Drowned in Strait of Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

Mohammad Mokhber, a senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei has warned that Iran’s adversaries will ultimately face defeat in the Persian Gulf as the United States seeks to impose a blockade on Iran following its failure to achieve its objectives through military aggression.

In a post published on his X account on Sunday, Mokhber recalled that invading Mongol and Roman forces in earlier periods of history were either compelled to embrace Iran’s culture and civilization or suffered humiliating defeats.

He said the United States would face a similar fate despite its efforts to pressure Iran into reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which has effectively been closed by Iran since the early days of the US-“Israeli” aggression in March.

“The new invaders, who with their small minds imagine overcoming this historical nation, will this time be drowned in the Strait of Hormuz,” Mokhber stated.

The senior advisor also warned that any renewed US military aggression against Iran would trigger a response extending beyond the country’s previous retaliatory actions.

“Islamic Iran will certainly strike the enemy beyond its borders in order to preserve its national security,” he said.

His remarks come amid renewed US threats of military action against Iran, as regional diplomatic efforts continue to pursue an agreement that could permanently end the war and facilitate the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s control over the strategic waterway, through which approximately one-fifth of global oil supplies passed before the conflict, has contributed to major increases in international energy and commodity prices.

Iran has indicated its willingness to negotiate an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. However, Iranian officials have warned that any new military aggression would provoke a devastating response against US assets across the region and beyond.