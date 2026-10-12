One Killed, 11 Injured in Strike on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport

By Staff, Agencies

One person was killed and 11 others injured in a strike targeting King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, the country’s civil aviation authority announced early Monday.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation [GACA] confirmed that the fatality was a Pakistani resident, while the injured were transferred to a hospital for medical treatment.

The authority added that the incident caused material damage, the extent of which was still being assessed.

Earlier, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen reported that an unidentified projectile struck Terminal 4 at the airport on Sunday afternoon, triggering a fire.

The latest incident occurred a day after another strike on the same airport killed 12 people and wounded more than 300 others.

The Saudi-led coalition blamed Yemen’s Ansarullah movement for the previous strikes, vowing a firm response and describing the incident as a violation of international humanitarian law.