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One Killed, 11 Injured in Strike on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport
By Staff, Agencies
One person was killed and 11 others injured in a strike targeting King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, the country’s civil aviation authority announced early Monday.
The General Authority of Civil Aviation [GACA] confirmed that the fatality was a Pakistani resident, while the injured were transferred to a hospital for medical treatment.
The authority added that the incident caused material damage, the extent of which was still being assessed.
Earlier, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen reported that an unidentified projectile struck Terminal 4 at the airport on Sunday afternoon, triggering a fire.
The latest incident occurred a day after another strike on the same airport killed 12 people and wounded more than 300 others.
The Saudi-led coalition blamed Yemen’s Ansarullah movement for the previous strikes, vowing a firm response and describing the incident as a violation of international humanitarian law.
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