US DOJ Probes Five TV Networks Over White House Press Pool Boycott

By Staff, Agencies

The US Justice Department has launched an investigation into whether five major television networks violated federal antitrust laws after temporarily suspending White House press pool coverage in protest against President Donald Trump’s decision to bar three news organizations, according to media reports on Saturday.

The investigation involves ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox and NBC, which jointly halted coverage following Trump’s revocation of White House press credentials for journalists from CNN, MSNOW and Politico in September, CBS News reported.

“Members of the television press pool have boycotted covering White House events,” Justice Department spokesperson Emily Covington said, according to the report.

“Group boycotts among commercial competitors can violate the Sherman Act,” she added, confirming that the department’s Antitrust Division was examining whether the networks had breached federal competition laws.

The five broadcasters announced their collective suspension in solidarity with the excluded news organizations, arguing that the public had the right to receive independent information about government activities.

In a joint statement, the networks said, “No administration should reject a news organization because it objects to its reporting.”

Trump accused the three outlets of spreading what he called “FAKE NEWS,” while the White House defended the restrictions by citing national security concerns and alleged violations of professional standards.

The affected media organizations subsequently filed a lawsuit challenging the administration’s decision to restrict their access.

US District Judge Timothy Kelly issued a temporary restraining order restoring their credentials and later extended the order through Tuesday.

Despite the reinstatement of their credentials, CNN and Politico reportedly remain barred from accessing the Oval Office and traveling aboard Air Force One.