Iraq Strikes Daesh Positions in Eastern Diyala

By Staff, Agencies

Iraqi F-16 fighter jets have destroyed a position used by the Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist ISIS/ISIL] group in two airstrikes in the eastern province of Diyala, less than two weeks after the US-led coalition formally ended its mission in Iraq.

The airstrikes hit the Daesh position in the Narin area of Diyala, the Security Media Cell said in a statement carried by the official Iraqi News Agency [INA] on Sunday.

The operation was conducted based on intelligence provided by the Military Intelligence Directorate in coordination with the military's aerial reconnaissance and surveillance center.

The statement said the targeted position had been completely destroyed but did not provide information on possible casualties, adding that further details would be disclosed later.

The US military presence in Iraq dates back to the 2003 invasion. Washington withdrew its forces in 2011 before returning them in 2014 under the pretext of combating Daesh terrorism.

Iraq declared victory over Daesh in December 2017 after reclaiming all territory seized by the group, but Iraqi security forces have continued operations to purge its remaining militants.

The US-led military forces withdrew from their bases in Iraq on September 30, ending 23 years of occupation.