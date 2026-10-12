Ongoing Barbarism: Child Among 8 Palestinians Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Attacks on Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Eight Palestinians, including a child, were martyred in “Israeli” military attacks on Khan Younis and Jabalia in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Government Media Office in Gaza said on Sunday that 21,976 children had been taken to hospitals after being murdered during “Israel’s” genocidal war on Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023. Of these, 1,125 were infants under the age of one.

The office said 612 babies had been born and subsequently murdered during the aggression.

It added that while tens of thousands of schoolchildren had been martyred, another 650,000 children had been deprived of education.

According to the report, 62,247 children had been orphaned, losing one or both parents. Of these, 2,774 had lost both their mother and father.

The office warned that 650,000 children in Gaza were currently at risk of death due to hunger and malnutrition, including 40,000 infants.

It also reported that 164 children had died from hunger and malnutrition, while another 25 had died due to cold weather.

The report also noted that 972 children in Gaza had suffered disabilities, accounting for 18% of all recorded disability cases in the territory.

According to the office, 5,200 children in Gaza required urgent medical treatment, while another 5,803 were awaiting travel abroad to receive medical care.

The report further warned that 2,432 children with diabetes were at risk of death due to shortages of insulin.

Meanwhile, 12,000 pregnant women were at risk of miscarriage because of malnutrition and a lack of healthcare, the office said.

The report concluded that children, women and elderly people accounted for 55% of those martyred during “Israel’s” genocide on Gaza.

Since the so-called ceasefire agreement came into effect on October 10, 2025, “Israeli” occupation forces have committed hundreds of violations, resulting in the martyrdom of more than 1,000 Palestinians and injuring thousands of others.

Since the beginning of the devastating war on Gaza, more than 71,418 Palestinians have been martyred, and over 171,318 have been wounded. The assault caused widespread destruction, with approximately 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure damaged.