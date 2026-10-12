Netanyahu Targets “NAZA” Whistleblowers with Probe, Prosecution

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for an investigation into the military whistleblowers featured in the award-winning documentary “NAZA,” which presents evidence of civilian killings in Gaza linked to the “Israeli” occupation’s use of artificial intelligence-powered targeting systems.

In a statement issued Sunday, Netanyahu’s office announced that he had “asked the chief of staff of the “Israeli” army, the head of the ‘Shin Bet’, and the so-called state attorney to open a thorough investigation targeting the participants in the film 'NAZA' and to prosecute them.”

The documentary presents testimonies from 24 unnamed “Israeli” military personnel who documented instances of AI-assisted targeting systems being used in attacks that murdered large numbers of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

Its title comes from an “Israeli” military term describing civilian killings anticipated during airstrikes. The expression is derived from the Hebrew wording for “collateral damage.”

The film’s reception at the Venice Film Festival, where it won a special jury prize and received a reported 25-minute standing ovation, has been followed by a political backlash in "Israel".

Netanyahu has rejected the documentary’s portrayal of the “Israeli” occupation forces, saying, "This film tells a false, misleading and biased story that defames ‘Israel' and the army around the world."

His latest move comes after he previously expressed support for “legislation” that would strip “citizenship” from individuals who defame “Israeli” soldiers.

The “Israeli” military has sought to discredit the accounts presented in “NAZA,” categorically rejecting the whistleblowers’ testimony and questioning the credibility of those who exposed its conduct in Gaza.