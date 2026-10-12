US Senators: Trump Diesel Deal with Russia Illegal

By Staff, Agencies

Seven US senators from both parties have questioned the legality of President Donald Trump’s decision to allow Russian diesel imports despite a US ban imposed after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.“Congress explicitly banned Russian energy imports in 2022 to prevent American dollars from financing Putin's brutal war against Ukraine,” the senators said in a joint statement Sunday.

“Congress was clear: the US should not import oil from Russia until it ends its aggression against Ukraine and ceases threats against our NATO Allies,” they added.

The statement was signed by Democratic senators Jeanne Shaheen, Richard Blumenthal and Ron Wyden, along with Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, John Curtis and Thom Tillis.

The senators said Trump’s decision was inconsistent with the law and accused the administration of failing to consult Congress or provide the explanation required under the statute.

“President Trump's decision to allow Russian diesel imports to the US runs directly counter to that law. The Administration has also failed to consult with Congress or submit any explanation to justify its decision as required by statute,” they mentioned.

The senators also condemned the decision as providing Russia with “a financial lifeline” and called on the Trump administration to “immediately reverse course.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended the agreement Sunday in an interview with Fox News, saying, “We are going to do it with all the legal authorities we have.”

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and Democratic officials in the United States criticized President Donald Trump’s agreement to allow Russian diesel into the US market, arguing that the arrangement would provide Moscow with economic support while the war in Ukraine continues.

US Representative Gregory Meeks also criticized the deal, highlighting legislation Trump signed weeks earlier that sought to sanction purchasers of Russian energy.

“Weeks after signing a bill aimed at sanctioning buyers of Russian energy, Trump announces the United States will buy it. I condemn this reversal: instead of putting economic pressure on Putin for his invasion of Ukraine, Trump continues to appease him,” Meeks wrote on social media.

Meeks also attributed rising fuel costs to Trump’s “disastrous” war on Iran, saying, “His disastrous Iran war has sent gas and diesel costs soaring and Americans are paying the price.”

Zelensky likewise rejected the agreement, describing it as “an investment in a war that must be ended, not prolonged.”

Trump announced that he had reached an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to release a large quantity of diesel in exchange for a temporary easing of US sanctions, drawing opposition from Ukraine, the European Union and several US lawmakers.