India Elections: Cracks down on Delhi Protests with 20000 Security Forces

By Staff, Agencies

Indian authorities have reportedly deployed more than 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel across New Delhi over the weekend, detaining more than 2,000 demonstrators protesting the removal of over 130 million people from electoral lists.

The developments were cited across reports carried on Monday by Drop Site News, an American investigative outlet, and Reuters.

The crackdown on October 10 and 11 followed two weeks of demonstrations demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar after an investigation by The Indian Express reported that the Election Commission had removed more than 130 million people from voter rolls without due process.

Authorities barricaded Jantar Mantar, the designated protest site, restricted gatherings of more than five people in central Delhi, and detained protesters, journalists, and lawyers. Security personnel were reportedly brought into the capital from border areas, including Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Cockroach Janata Party [CJP] founder Abhijeet Dipke and several other senior officials were detained aboard an aircraft upon arriving at Delhi airport on Saturday and held until Sunday morning.

Reuters reported that more than 2,000 protesters were detained on Saturday. Those arrested included welfare economist Jean Drèze and senior Supreme Court advocate Shadan Farasat.

“In almost 50 years of being in India, I have never seen such use of force to quell protests,” Drèze told Drop Site News.

Despite restrictions, demonstrations spread to Connaught Place, Dilli Haat, and the Safdarjung flyover, although police repeatedly detained participants.

A doctor providing assistance at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib said that police injured protesters during mass detentions, including a 75-year-old woman who suffered a severe finger injury.

The crackdown continued on Sunday, prompting further demonstrations and detentions.