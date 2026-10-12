Please Wait...

search
close

Imam of the Oppressed

 

  1. Home

India Elections: Cracks down on Delhi Protests with 20000 Security Forces

India Elections: Cracks down on Delhi Protests with 20000 Security Forces
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 16 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

Indian authorities have reportedly deployed more than 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel across New Delhi over the weekend, detaining more than 2,000 demonstrators protesting the removal of over 130 million people from electoral lists.

The developments were cited across reports carried on Monday by Drop Site News, an American investigative outlet, and Reuters.

The crackdown on October 10 and 11 followed two weeks of demonstrations demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar after an investigation by The Indian Express reported that the Election Commission had removed more than 130 million people from voter rolls without due process.

Authorities barricaded Jantar Mantar, the designated protest site, restricted gatherings of more than five people in central Delhi, and detained protesters, journalists, and lawyers. Security personnel were reportedly brought into the capital from border areas, including Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Cockroach Janata Party [CJP] founder Abhijeet Dipke and several other senior officials were detained aboard an aircraft upon arriving at Delhi airport on Saturday and held until Sunday morning.

Reuters reported that more than 2,000 protesters were detained on Saturday. Those arrested included welfare economist Jean Drèze and senior Supreme Court advocate Shadan Farasat.
“In almost 50 years of being in India, I have never seen such use of force to quell protests,” Drèze told Drop Site News.

Despite restrictions, demonstrations spread to Connaught Place, Dilli Haat, and the Safdarjung flyover, although police repeatedly detained participants.

A doctor providing assistance at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib said that police injured protesters during mass detentions, including a 75-year-old woman who suffered a severe finger injury.

The crackdown continued on Sunday, prompting further demonstrations and detentions.

elections india NewDelhi IndianElections

Comments

  1. Related News
India Elections: Cracks down on Delhi Protests with 20000 Security Forces

India Elections: Cracks down on Delhi Protests with 20000 Security Forces

16 hours ago
Iran’s SNSC Chief Rejects US Response to Tehran’s Seven Conditions as “Inadequate”

Iran’s SNSC Chief Rejects US Response to Tehran’s Seven Conditions as “Inadequate”

16 hours ago
Military: N Korea’s Missile Launches May Be Response to S Korea’s Hypersonic Weapon Test

Military: N Korea’s Missile Launches May Be Response to S Korea’s Hypersonic Weapon Test

17 hours ago
IRG Navy: Tanker Catches Fire After Striking Mine on Unauthorized Hormuz Route

IRG Navy: Tanker Catches Fire After Striking Mine on Unauthorized Hormuz Route

20 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 12-10-2026 Hour: 10:54 Beirut Timing

whatshot