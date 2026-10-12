Riyadh Airport Sees near-Total Flight Shutdown

By Staff, Agencies

Riyadh International Airport canceled approximately 99.7% of flights scheduled for Sunday, according to data released Monday by aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Air traffic disruptions are expected to persist, with around 60% of all flights scheduled at the airport for Monday also projected to be canceled, the data showed.

Amid the security developments, the US Federal Aviation Administration [FAA] issued a notice urging US airlines to exercise caution when flying to Saudi Arabia or transiting its airspace.

Meanwhile, the British Embassy in Riyadh advised British nationals to avoid all but essential travel to Jeddah, Dammam, and all airports across Saudi Arabia, except for Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina.

The incident adds to security concerns in Saudi Arabia as Yemeni Armed Forces intensify their operations against targets across the kingdom.

Saudi civil aviation authorities announced that one person was killed and 11 others were injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Sunday.

Earlier, Reuters, citing the Saudi-led coalition, reported that an unidentified projectile had struck Passenger Terminal 4 at the airport. Authorities at the scene were working to contain a fire caused by the attack, the report said.

The incident marks the fifth reported attack on King Khalid International Airport since last Tuesday, according to official Saudi statements.

The reported attack on King Khalid International Airport comes as Yemeni Armed Forces announce a broader wave of retaliatory operations against Saudi targets.

The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out four top-tier military operations targeting two Saudi airports and two Aramco energy facilities, YAF spokesperson Yahya Saree announced Sunday, in retaliation for continued Saudi aggression against Yemen.

In a statement issued October 11, Saree detailed that the four operations were carried out with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The first operation targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh in three stages, disrupting air traffic and forcing the airport to a complete halt, according to the spokesperson.

The second operation targeted Aramco’s Shedgum gas facility in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. Saree said the strike hit its target accurately and caused large fires.

The third operation struck Aramco’s Tanajib gas facility, also in the Eastern Province, according to Saree, who described the strike as "precise" and said it sparked fires at the site.

The fourth targeted King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, where Saree said a direct hit disrupted air traffic.

In a separate operation, the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted the Saudi troop build-ups in Ras Al-'Ara and Al-Saqiya areas with six ballistic missiles and two drones, Saree said.

He reported that the attack killed and wounded dozens of personnel.

Saree also said Yemeni air defenses confronted Saudi aircraft with a large number of locally manufactured surface-to-air missiles, forcing them to retreat.