Iran to Saudi Arabia: Military Approach in Yemen will Only Complicate Situation

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan, that persisting with a military approach in Yemen will only further complicate the regional landscape, emphasizing that Tehran is fully prepared to facilitate a direct political dialogue between Riyadh and Sana'a.

In a phone conversation held on Sunday to discuss the latest regional developments, the two top diplomats exchanged views on the escalating tensions gripping West Asia.

Araghchi expressed deep concern over the worsening situation, stressing that the crises currently plaguing the region fundamentally lack a military solution.

"Insisting on a military approach and disregarding a political solution will only complicate the current situation," Araghchi told the Saudi foreign minister.

He reaffirmed the Islamic Republic's readiness to provide any necessary assistance to help initiate talks between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, paving the way for a durable political resolution.

The diplomatic outreach comes against the backdrop of Saudi Arabia's prolonged and devastating war on Yemen, which began in March 2015 with full logistical, political, and military backing from the United States and several Western countries.

For years, the Saudi-led coalition has subjected Yemen to a ruthless military campaign and a comprehensive land, air, and sea blockade, killing tens of thousands of civilians and triggering one of the world's most catastrophic humanitarian crises.

Despite years of relentless bombardment, the Yemeni Armed Forces and popular committees have not only successfully defended their sovereignty but have fundamentally shifted the regional balance of power.

In response to the ongoing siege and the coalition's refusal to meet the legitimate demands of the Yemeni people, Sana'a has taken decisive strategic actions.

Most notably, the Yemeni government declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia on July 20, successfully targeting ships linked to the kingdom in the Red Sea to enforce the lifting of the 12-year siege.

Simultaneously, the Yemeni Army has launched lightning ground offensives, seizing strategic highlands in Taiz and consolidating absolute control over the vital Bab al-Mandab Strait.