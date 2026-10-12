Mine Blast Martyrs Orchard Owner as “Israeli” Attacks on South Lebanon Continues

By Staff, Agencies

A Lebanese orchard owner has been martyred in a landmine explosion as “Israeli” artillery attacks continue across southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese citizen was martyred by a landmine explosion while inspecting his olive grove in Froun.

Local authorities in Froun and Yater warned residents against entering olive groves because of the danger posed by cluster munitions and landmines left behind by “Israeli” occupation forces.

Another Lebanese citizen was also martyred after being directly targeted by “Israeli” occupation forces in Yater.

In parallel, “Israeli” artillery shelled the outskirts of Yater and areas surrounding Beit Lif and Srobbin.

“Israeli” occupation forces carried out attacks on several areas in southern Lebanon. Reports underlined that “Israeli” military movements were observed on the outskirts of the town of Baraachit, artillery shelling of the town and tank movements near Kfarchouba.

“Israeli” artillery also shelled Wadi Al-Saluki, Wadi Zibqin, Al-Mansouri, Kfarchouba and Haris between the previous night and 7 a.m. local time.

Similar movements and attacks were reported around Srobbin and Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah. “Israeli” troops also advanced from Ruwaisat Al-Alam and deployed in the Shmeis area on the outskirts of Kfarchouba. Meanwhile, “Israeli” media reported that an “Israeli” soldier had been wounded in an operational incident in southern Lebanon, adding that an investigation was underway.

“Israeli” occupation forces have persisted with incursions into southern Lebanon, accompanied by the demolition of buildings, destruction of infrastructure, bulldozing operations, and attacks involving warplanes, drones and artillery.