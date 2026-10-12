One ’Israeli’ Killed, 19 Injured in Explosion Near Lebanon Border

By Staff, Agencies

An "Israeli" teenager was killed and 19 others were injured, several critically, after an explosion in the "Ras Ramim" area of the Upper al-Jalil near the Lebanon border, according to "Israeli" media.

"Channel 12" reported that one of those injured later died from his wounds. The broadcaster said the explosion occurred when a group of students and teachers on a school trip stepped on remnants of war or an unexploded shell.

"Channel 14" reported that preliminary investigations indicated one student may have picked up the explosive object and placed it in his backpack before it detonated. Initial assessments suggested the blast may have involved a cluster bomb.

Maariv reported that evacuation operations at the site were continuing, while occupation authorities worked to remove other participants from the area.

An "Israeli" military spokesperson said an initial investigation indicated that the explosion was “apparently caused by a Hezbollah cluster bomb that had remained in the area and detonated.” Search operations and an investigation were still underway, he added.

Earlier, Walla reported that the area had previously been declared cleared of explosives by the "Israeli" military and police.

The incident comes days after the "Israeli" military announced that an officer was killed and three soldiers were injured when a military vehicle overturned in southern Lebanon.

The latest incident also follows the killing of two Lebanese civilians during olive harvesting in southern Lebanon.

In Yater, "Israeli" artillery targeted the outskirts of the town, killing a retired Lebanese soldier as he inspected his land and olive harvest, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency.

In Froun, an explosive object left behind by "Israeli" operations detonated among people tending their olive trees, killing an engineer.

Froun Mayor Hassan Bazzi said the engineer had traveled from Beirut to participate in the harvest.

Following the explosion, residents suspended olive harvesting pending clearance of explosive remnants by the Lebanese Army.