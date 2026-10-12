Federal Search of Ilhan Omar’s Home Draws Democratic Condemnation

By Staff, Agencies

A federal search of Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar’s Washington residence has drawn condemnation from senior House Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump’s administration of using federal law enforcement against political opponents less than a month before the midterm elections.

No charges were announced following the operation, according to AFP. The Justice Department confirmed that investigators had executed a court-authorized search warrant in the Washington area, but did not publicly identify Omar or disclose the suspected offense.

The search comes ahead of the November 3 elections, raising questions among Democrats over Justice Department practices intended to prevent investigative activity from influencing electoral processes.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Whip Katherine Clark, and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar described the operation as “deeply disturbing” and questioned the administration’s use of federal authority against political adversaries.

“The Trump administration’s raid on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s home is deeply disturbing and raises serious questions about the continued corrupt weaponization of the federal government against Donald Trump’s adversaries,” the three lawmakers said.

The Democratic leaders also accused Trump and far-right extremists of subjecting Omar to years of personal attacks and what they described as baseless allegations.

They stressed that the operation involved the home of an elected member of Congress and her family less than 30 days before the elections.

“The American people deserve transparency, and we will deliver full accountability for the rogue abuse of power from the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice,” they added.