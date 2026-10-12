Shekarchi: US Claims Over Hormuz Control Are Psychological Warfare

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi has dismissed US claims of controlling the Strait of Hormuz as psychological warfare, saying propaganda and repeated statements from US officials cannot change realities on the ground.

“Neither psychological operations nor media claims will be able to save Washington from the consequences of its failed strategies,” Shekarchi said on Monday.

He accused Washington of resorting to what he described as oil smuggling through illegal routes in the strategic waterway in an effort to escape its “self-made quagmire” in West Asia. “Can maritime piracy, theft, and fuel smuggling prevent America's definitive defeat? Never!” he said.

Shekarchi’s remarks followed comments last week by Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi, a senior adviser to the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, who said some individuals were using small vessels to transfer smuggled oil to tankers.

Naqdi said the volume was negligible and could not be considered evidence that the Strait was open.

Naqdi also said that several illegal routes allegedly created by blasting through rocky passages in the Strait would soon be blocked.

Tehran has repeatedly said that any reopening of Hormuz and the restoration of normal maritime traffic depend on Washington ending its military aggression, lifting its naval blockade, and recognizing Iran’s sovereignty and stated red lines.

Responding to what he called insults by “deluded” US officials against Iran’s civilization, history, and people, Shekarchi said such remarks reflected desperation and would strengthen Iran’s resolve.

He said Iranian forces had repeatedly demonstrated their strength against the American and Zionist enemies and their allies.

Referring to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s October 8 remarks about reviving Western power and the legacy of ancient Greece, Shekarchi said Iran’s armed forces were more prepared than ever and would defend the country’s interests and security through what he described as a “powerful assault.”

Shekarchi also urged regional countries to reconsider reliance on Washington for security, arguing that the US was incapable of ensuring even its own security in the region. He warned that continued dependence on Washington would only increase the costs of what he described as miscalculations