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Trump Adviser Says Zelensky No Longer a “Good Ally”

Trump Adviser Says Zelensky No Longer a “Good Ally”
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By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump’s adviser Alex Bruesewitz has said Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky should no longer be considered a “good ally,” accusing him of undermining Trump and harming American consumers by continuing attacks on Russian oil refineries.

Bruesewitz made the remarks Sunday on X in response to conservative activist Laura Loomer, who had defended Zelensky after interviewing him earlier this summer.

Loomer said the Ukrainian leader had praised Trump and was eager to reach a deal to end the conflict with Russia, provided it did not amount to Ukraine’s unconditional surrender.

“He called the President ‘weak’ two days ago and bombed oil refineries moments after the President announced a deal with Russia. Let’s stop pretending that he’s a good ally,” Bruesewitz wrote.

He also urged Loomer, if she remained in contact with Zelensky, to tell him to stop what he described as efforts to undermine Trump and “hurting the American people with his actions.” In a separate post, Bruesewitz accused Zelensky of disregarding US interests by continuing the refinery strikes.

The criticism followed Trump’s agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday concerning diesel supplies, after Washington repeatedly urged Kiev to halt attacks on Russian oil infrastructure.

The agreement is aimed at easing global fuel shortages and reducing pressure on US energy prices.

Washington subsequently eased sanctions on Russian diesel exports until April 2027. Moscow pledged to supply 300,000 tons in October, 500,000 tons in November, and 1 million tons in December.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak said monthly deliveries could eventually reach 3 million tons and that Russia was lifting export restrictions ahead of schedule.

Zelensky criticized Trump’s move as a “weak decision,” arguing that it would provide Moscow with additional revenue. Trump responded by accusing Zelensky of repeatedly ignoring US warnings against attacks on Russian refineries and rejecting opportunities to end the conflict.

“Zelensky could have settled this war many times. Many, many times. And he chooses not to,” Trump told reporters Saturday, adding, “I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal.”

ukraine advisers UnitedStates DonadlTrump VladimirZelensky

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Last Update: 12-10-2026 Hour: 10:54 Beirut Timing

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