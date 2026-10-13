YAF Strike Riyadh Airport, Khamis Mushait Air Base

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that the forces targeted King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, with a ballistic missile, confirming that the strike achieved a direct hit.

The Armed Forces also carried out another operation targeting Khamis Mushait Air Base with a drone, saying the attack also achieved a direct hit, according to Saree.

The Yemeni Armed Forces renewed their warning to international airlines, experts, employees, workers, and travelers against operating flights to Saudi airports, stressing that they are "unsafe", with the exception of airports and airspace serving the holy areas in Mecca and Medina.

On Monday, the Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Yahya Saree announced that the YAF carried out four top-tier military operations targeting two Saudi airports and two Aramco energy facilities in retaliation for continued Saudi aggression against Yemen.

In a statement issued October 11, Saree detailed that the four operations were carried out with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The first operation targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh in three stages, disrupting air traffic and forcing the airport to a complete halt, according to the spokesperson.

The second operation targeted Aramco’s Shedgum gas facility in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.

Saree said the strike hit its target accurately and caused large fires.

The third operation struck Aramco’s Tanajib gas facility, also in the Eastern Province, according to Saree, who described the strike as "precise" and said it sparked fires at the site.

The fourth targeted King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, where Saree said a direct hit disrupted air traffic.

In a separate operation, the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted Saudi troop build-ups in Ras al-'Ara and al-Saqiya areas with six ballistic missiles and two drones, Saree said.

He reported that the attack killed and wounded dozens of personnel.

Saree also said Yemeni air defenses confronted Saudi aircraft with a large number of locally manufactured surface-to-air missiles, forcing them to retreat.

Saree renewed a warning to international companies, experts, employees, workers, and travelers against operating or taking flights to Saudi airports, which he described as unsafe.

He explicitly exempted the airports and airspace of the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.