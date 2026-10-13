Iran: Ready for Diplomacy, Fully Prepared for Defense

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi stressed that his country remains open to all diplomatic processes while remaining fully prepared to defend itself.

Gharibabadi further stated that Tehran is finalizing its response to the American side’s observations and views regarding the proposal Iran presented in New York.

He said Iran would convey its final position through mediators after consultations.

“Tehran remains ready for diplomacy, provided that what is raised is realistic,” Gharibabadi underlined.

In parallel, he stressed that Iran has always welcomed diplomacy and has never fallen short in engaging in dialogue with any party.

Gharibabadi also underscored that Iran’s readiness to defend itself and to fight is no less than its readiness to negotiate.

Continued participation in talks, he added, reflects Tehran’s political flexibility and its commitment to the diplomatic process. At the same time, the United States must return to fulfilling its obligations.

Gharibabadi emphasized that Iran has not violated any of its commitments.

He noted that Washington has failed to honor its obligations under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and must take corrective steps.

“As long as the American side has completely disregarded all of its commitments, Iran cannot be expected to show further flexibility,” he said.

The remarks come as Tehran continues to pursue diplomatic channels while underscoring its sovereign right to self-defense amid ongoing tensions.

Iranian officials have repeatedly affirmed that meaningful progress depends on the other side fulfilling its pledges and adopting a realistic approach.