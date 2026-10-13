Haaretz: Netanyahu Seeks Saudi Approval to Join Aggression against Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

Hebrew “Haaretz” daily reported that “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly seeking Saudi Arabia’s approval, through US mediation, for the “Israeli entity to join the aggression against Yemen.

According to a report by, Netanyahu reportedly views the move as a way to advance ties with Riyadh and pave the way for future normalization.

However, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is reportedly opposed to the decision over fears of public backlash, and without his approval as the kingdom's prime minister, “Israel” is unlikely to receive permission to enter the war.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly stated that it would only normalize relations with “Israel” after the establishment of a Palestinian state, something Netanyahu has pledged to prevent in recent election campaign statements.

The developments come as Yemen’s armed forces have expanded their presence along the western coast and around the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait, reclaiming areas previously held by Saudi-backed forces.

The Sana’a administration declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia on July 20, in response to “an unfair and tyrannical siege” on Yemen lasting nearly 12 years.

The Yemeni military has announced several successful operations aimed at ships linked to Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea.

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia and its allies imposed a blockade on Yemen and launched a sweeping military offensive, backed by military, political, and logistical support from the United States and several Western countries.

Yemen’s Ansarullah has vowed that the country’s armed forces will continue escalating operations deep inside Saudi territory and upholding the equation of “blockade for blockade and escalation for escalation” until the aggression against Yemen ends and the blockade is lifted.