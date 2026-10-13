Iraqi Resistance Reports 4 US Violations of Iraqi Airspace

By Staff, Agencies

The Iraqi Resistance reported four violations of Iraqi airspace by US aircraft on Monday, accusing US forces of continuing to violate Iraq’s airspace and sovereignty.

The Iraqi Resistance said the US aircraft were operating from bases in Jordan and the occupied territories, describing their movements over Iraqi airspace as a violation of Iraqi sovereignty.

The reports come days after Iraq formally ended the mission of the US-led international coalition against Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist ISIL/ISIS group] in the country. Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ali Faleh al-Zaidi declared the mission officially concluded on September 30, marking Iraq’s transition to a phase in which its state institutions assume full responsibility for the country’s security and stability.

Al-Zaidi said the conclusion of the coalition mission did not mean the end of Iraq’s fight against terrorism, but rather the beginning of a new phase based on Iraqi sovereignty, stronger state institutions, and Iraqi control over security decisions.

The US military withdrawal formally ended its mission in Iraq under Operation Inherent Resolve, with Washington saying its relationship with Baghdad would transition toward bilateral security cooperation, including training and intelligence support.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has accused US forces of continuing military flights over the country, even after the withdrawal deadline. In a monitoring report, the group said it recorded 14 US military flights in Iraqi airspace on September 30 alone. The report listed:

• A KC-135 tanker that entered from Jordan and flew over Anbar province and the Euphrates basin.

• A C-130 transport that took off from Ain al-Assad air base.

• An F-35 that took off from Jordan and passed over Baghdad International Airport.

• F-16s over Baghdad and Basra.

The group called on the Iraqi government to state its position on the continued violations of Iraqi sovereignty.

September 30 was the date set for the US withdrawal from Iraq under the 2024 agreement between Baghdad and Washington. The Pentagon announced that day that "Operation Inherent Resolve" had concluded, with US forces leaving Erbil Air Base, the last base they held in the country.