UN: Global Poverty Rises for First Time since 2010

By Staff, Agencies

A new UN report Global poverty has risen for the first time since 2010, with 1.2 billion people facing acute deprivation.

The study, released on Monday by the UN Development Program [UNDP] and the University of Oxford, found that the number of people living in acute poverty has increased by 51.5 million compared with the previous assessment. The increase is the first recorded since the global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) was introduced in 2010.

The report, which includes 108 countries, measures poverty beyond income, examining deprivation in health, education, and living standards. It uses ten indicators, including nutrition, child mortality, schooling, access to clean water and electricity, sanitation, and housing conditions. People are classified as living in acute poverty if their households are deprived in at least one-third of the weighted indicators.

Nearly half of those living in poverty - 534 million people - face ‘severe’ deprivation, meaning they lack at least half of the basic necessities measured by the index. Another 952 million people are considered vulnerable to poverty, experiencing significant deprivation without meeting the threshold for acute poverty, the UNDP said.

Children account for more than half of those affected, at 617 million. Over 80% live in rural areas. Sub-Saharan Africa has the largest number of people living in poverty, with 616 million, followed by South Asia with 393 million.

UNDP Administrator Alexander De Croo described the increase as a “wake-up call for the world,” warning that millions of people face hardships that reinforce the others, including hunger, missed schooling, and lack of basic services.

The report said population growth contributed to the increase, along with changes in poverty levels and differences in the data used to measure deprivation.

Despite the global rise, several countries have made progress. Egypt, Nepal, and Tajikistan recorded significant declines in both the share and number of people living in poverty. Nigeria, however, saw earlier gains reversed, with poverty increasing again in the 2020s.

Overall, 33 countries have halved their poverty index scores in less than 15 years. China recorded the fastest reduction among countries with available data. Vietnam and Eswatini also made significant progress.