UK Support Saudi Aggression on Yemen: Air Defenses, Aircraft to Riyadh

By Staff, Agencies

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced that the United Kingdom was sending air defense systems and a Voyager aircraft to Saudi Arabia to support aerial refueling operations amid the ongoing Saudi aggression on Yemen.

Riyadh has been relentlessly bombarding Yemen, martyring dozens of civilians and wounding hundreds of others. In response, Yemen has been striking Saudi assets, prompting the Kingdom's allies to rally around the aggressor.

Speaking to the House of Commons on Monday, Burnham said the Voyager aircraft had already completed 14 operational missions as part of Britain's support for the kingdom. He said London was offering Riyadh its full support and had discussed the escalating situation with US President Donald Trump.

Burnham claimed the assistance was intended to "protect civilians" and condemned strikes on King Khalid International Airport, describing them as “horrific attacks".

This comes as Saudi warplanes carried out 119 airstrikes and missile attacks over 24 hours, targeting civilian sites in the capital, Sanaa, and the governorates of al-Jawf, Taiz, Saada, Marib, Lahij, al-Bayda, and Ibb, Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced.

According to Saree, the attacks were conducted using F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets that took off from the Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases, alongside missile attacks launched from Najran and Jizan. He said the attacks killed and injured civilians, including women and children.

Saree added that the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks against Yemen since the escalation began had reached 2,177.