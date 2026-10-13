Somalia Accuses UAE of Interfering in Internal Affairs Amid Mogadishu Tensions

By Staff, Agencies

Somali Defense Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi has accused the United Arab Emirates of interfering in Somalia’s internal affairs, fueling political divisions, and supporting opposition figures challenging President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s federal government.

Fiqi said foreign actors were providing money and weapons to opposition forces in an effort to weaken the government and obstruct its efforts to consolidate federal authority. He also warned that some opposition figures were mobilizing armed groups and stockpiling weapons in Mogadishu.

The defense minister said the government would not tolerate the use of force to pursue political objectives or actions that threaten the capital’s security.

He accused armed men of entering the home of former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and gathering there for what he described as provocative activities.

“Sharif’s house has become a haven for chaos, and armed militias have been assembled there to engage in provocations,” Fiqi said.

Speaking Tuesday, Fiqi stressed that Mogadishu would not become a gathering point for armed militias, emphasizing the responsibility of state security institutions to protect civilians and prevent movements that could destabilize the capital.

He said government forces had removed 260 armed men from a location in Mogadishu. Fiqi also accused opposition figures of attempting to organize armed formations and transfer personnel from some federal member states to the capital.

The minister warned that the government would confront attempts to stockpile weapons or establish armed groups outside legal frameworks, saying security agencies would continue carrying out their duties.

The accusations come amid a broader political dispute over constitutional amendments, elections, and the tenure of federal institutions, with the government and opposition exchanging warnings as tensions over Somalia’s political future intensify.