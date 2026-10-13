Farage Unveils Five-Year Plan to Suspend UK Asylum System

By Staff, Agencies

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has unveiled a sweeping immigration plan that would suspend Britain’s asylum system for up to five years, deport tens of thousands of migrants, and remove key legal protections for asylum seekers.

Speaking Monday, Farage described illegal immigration as a “national security emergency,” accusing successive Conservative and Labour governments of losing control of Britain’s borders.

“We’re in the most terrible mess as a country. We literally have no idea who is here,” Farage said, arguing that Britain needed time to address what he described as an unsustainable situation.

Under the plan, titled “Ending the Asylum Scam,” around 90,000 pending asylum applications would be immediately voided if Reform UK came to power, with applicants facing deportation to their countries of origin or safe third countries.

The proposal would also review the cases of refugees granted asylum during the previous five years, while suspending new asylum claims and most refugee resettlement routes.

Farage’s plan calls for Britain to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights, repeal the Human Rights Act, introduce mass deportation legislation, and suspend the application of the 1951 Refugee Convention pending its reform.

Countries refusing to accept deported nationals could face visa bans, flight restrictions, asset-related measures, and potentially tariffs.

“We just want this to be a normal country,” Farage said, adding that Britain should detain and deport people who enter illegally and prioritize the protection of its citizens. He also renewed his pledge to stop illegal English Channel crossings within the first 100 days of a Reform government.

Farage has repeatedly criticized government immigration policies and described them as creating what he calls a “two-tier system.” His latest proposals come amid continuing political tensions over immigration, asylum policy, and crimes involving foreign nationals.