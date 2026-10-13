Trump Removes Ambassador to Greece Amid Allegations of Impropriety

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has removed US Ambassador to Greece Kimberley Guilfoyle following allegations that she sought political donations in exchange for access to the administration and pressured Greek officials over purchases of American liquefied natural gas (LNG).

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia announced Tuesday that the administration had asked Guilfoyle to resign. Trump later told reporters that she had been “doing a good job,” but added, “we didn’t like what we were reading.”

Guilfoyle, who was previously engaged to Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., was sworn in as ambassador last September.

According to the Wall Street Journal, she subsequently used her diplomatic position to lobby Balkan governments to purchase US LNG from Aktor Group, a company linked to Greek energy businessman Alexandros Exarchou. The newspaper also reported that she traveled to Davos aboard his private jet.

The report alleged that Guilfoyle threatened to undermine Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ government during a March meeting if Athens refused to purchase American LNG.

She reportedly cited the removal of Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, who supported the US-backed Vertical Gas Corridor project but resisted buying additional American gas because Romania had sufficient domestic reserves.

“We can do that to any country we want. We can do that here,” Guilfoyle reportedly told Greek Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou. Papastavrou later denied that she had exerted pressure or threatened Greece, although he did not address the report concerning Bolojan.

The Wall Street Journal subsequently published a leaked recording in which Guilfoyle allegedly told an American businessman she could make him “a lot of f**king money” if he secured an invitation for her to a dinner in Davos.

The controversy intensified after Trump donor Eric Deters told MS Now that Guilfoyle had requested $100,000 in 2024 to cover her credit card bill, allegedly promising him access to the administration in return. Deters described the arrangement as “a quid pro quo” and called Guilfoyle “a grifter.”

Guilfoyle denied the allegations in a social media statement, describing them as “false” and pledging to defend her name, reputation, and integrity.