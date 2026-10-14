Trump Announces Plans for Major Oil, Gas and Mineral Exploration in Greenland

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has announced that preparations are underway for large-scale oil, gas and mineral exploration in Greenland, claiming the Arctic island possesses vast and easily accessible energy resources as global prices remain elevated.

“Massive Oil, Gas, and Mineral Exploration is getting ready to begin in our new and beautiful Greenland!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, as global energy prices continue to face pressure more than seven months into the war in Iran.

Trump claimed that some experts consider Greenland to hold some of the world’s largest easily accessible oil reserves, but provided no supporting estimates or details about the scope, timeline or companies involved in the proposed exploration activities.

The US president also highlighted Greenland’s strategic importance, arguing that its geographic position makes it essential to defending the United States and Europe against potential future attacks.

“Any future attack on the United States will have to come across Greenland, where our Defense will routinely knock down drones, missiles, or any other form of weapon not yet even conceived,” he said.

“It gives us time, location, and sightline, like nowhere else in the World!”

Trump’s remarks follow a September agreement between Washington, Denmark and Greenland aimed at expanding the US military presence on the world’s largest island. The arrangement includes plans for additional military bases and enhanced missile defense capabilities.

Despite Trump’s reference to Greenland as “our new” territory, the island remains a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. The agreement recognizes Danish sovereignty and the right of Greenlanders to self-determination.

Greenland halted the issuance of new oil and gas exploration licenses in 2021 amid environmental and climate concerns. However, previously issued licenses remain valid, leaving some existing exploration rights in place.

Trump’s latest announcement brings renewed attention to Greenland’s potential energy and mineral resources, as well as its growing strategic significance in the Arctic, a region increasingly attracting interest over its natural wealth and military importance.