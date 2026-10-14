Iran Summons UK Envoy again over Airbase Sabotage Allegations

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has again summoned Britain’s ambassador to Tehran, demanding that London promptly provide evidence for, what it calls, allegations linking Iran to an alleged security incident at RAF Fairford and warning that Tehran could reconsider bilateral relations if Britain failed to substantiate its claims.

Hugo Shorter was summoned to the ministry on Tuesday, with Alireza Yousefi, Iran’s assistant foreign minister and director general for the ministry’s Western Europe Department, conveying Tehran’s strong protest at Britain’s “irresponsible and damaging approach” towards the Islamic Republic.

Yousefi categorically rejected the allegations, stressing that British officials could not evade accountability or their international responsibilities over London’s anti-Iranian efforts by rather trying to shift blame onto Iran using unfounded accusations.

He cited Britain’s direct involvement in US-Israeli military aggression against Iran – referring, among other things, to Washington’s using the airbase in Gloucestershire to support the aggression – as well as Britain’s longstanding hosting of anti-Iranian terrorist groups and operatives.

The official condemned the accusations levelled by Britain against Iran as London’s participation in an anti-Iran campaign that violates the British government’s international legal obligations.

He called on London to provide, without delay, any documents and evidence potentially underpinning its allegations concerning the so-called Fairford incident.

Otherwise, he warned, the Islamic Republic would seriously reconsider its bilateral relations with Britain, holding the British government responsible for the consequences.

Shorter, who had been summoned to the ministry over the allegations in early October too, said he would convey Iran’s concerns to relevant officials in London.