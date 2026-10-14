Yemen Reports 104 Saudi Airstrikes Across Nine Governorates in 24 Hours

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi warplanes launched 104 airstrikes across nine Yemeni governorates within 24 hours, Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced on Tuesday.

Saree said the raids targeted the governorates of Sanaa, Dhamar, Taiz, Amran, Lahj, al-Jawf, Marib, Saada and Hodeida.

According to Yemen’s Health Ministry, two civilians were martyred and two others wounded when a Saudi airstrike hit a Yemeni Oil Company facility in the Ras Isa area of Hodeida.

In a separate incident, three citizens were martyred after an unexploded remnant of the Saudi aggression detonated in the Hays district, south of Hodeida, Yemen’s Saba News Agency reported.

Citing figures on the impact of the military campaign, SABA said Saudi strikes over the years of aggression had destroyed more than 571 fuel stations and 644 fuel tankers across Yemen.

The agency added that the campaign had involved approximately 300,000 airstrikes targeting homes, residential neighborhoods, markets, hospitals and schools.

According to SABA, the attacks have also struck funeral gatherings, wedding ceremonies, roads, bridges, displacement camps, airports, seaports and factories.

Earlier on Tuesday, Saudi aircraft targeted a facility belonging to the Yemen Petroleum Company in the Al-Sabaha area of Bani Matar district, west of the capital, Sanaa. The attack came after Saudi Arabia issued threats to strike the company and its central Al-Sabaha station.

Citing a company source, Saree stressed that the targeted facility did not contain petroleum products and had no military value.

Sanaa government spokesperson Omar Al-Bukhaiti described the strike as a clear war crime, arguing that the targeted site was empty. He also said petroleum supplies remained stable and sufficient to meet the needs of citizens for an extended period.

Saree subsequently announced that Yemeni Armed Forces had confronted Saudi-backed combat formations operating against Sanaa.

Earlier, the Yemeni Armed Forces had warned Riyadh that any attack on the capital would trigger a “harsh and painful response” against the Saudi capital.

The forces also called on employees and civilians near facilities belonging to Saudi Aramco to evacuate and maintain their distance, declaring the sites to be “legitimate targets for our forces.”

The warning specifically identified the Aramco facility in Dammam and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, urging civilians to leave the surrounding areas immediately.

The Yemeni Armed Forces cautioned that the facilities could be targeted if Saudi Arabia proceeded with its announced plans to strike sites in Sanaa.

Reiterating their position, the forces said any Saudi attack on the Yemeni capital would prompt a retaliatory strike against Riyadh, reaffirming their commitment to what they described as an “escalation for escalation” equation.