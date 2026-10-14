AEOI Chief: Iran’s Nuclear Science, Technology Capabilities Rival Those of Developed Countries

By Staff, Agencies

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI] Mohammad Eslami confirmed that opposition to the country’s possession of peaceful nuclear technology cannot change the reality of its scientific achievements, asserting that Iran stands on a par with developed countries in nuclear science and technology.

Speaking at a ceremony marking National Standard Day in Tehran on Tuesday, Eslami argued that the country’s intellectual resources, technological expertise, and the resourcefulness of its younger generation qualified it to achieve the highest levels of scientific and technological advancement.

“We are on a par with developed countries in nuclear science and technology, and that is a reality. Opposition and refusal to accept Iran’s possession of nuclear technology does not change the reality of the country’s scientific capabilities,” he said.

“We have done nothing wrong,” he asserted, adding that Iran’s adversaries would have no other grounds to target the country if they stopped trying to tarnish its nuclear energy sector.

Addressing Iran’s industrial capabilities, Eslami said nuclear technology had become integrated into major industrial sectors, including refineries, petrochemical plants, and steel production.

He noted how industrial facilities across the country were targeted during unprovoked American-Israeli aggression in order to try to afflict damage to components involved in maintaining the stability of industrial processes.

However, Iran has developed and manufactured domestic alternatives to specialized industrial equipment, despite restrictions on access to such products, as well as repair and technical support services.

He added that the AEOI has produced the equipment in accordance with the latest international standards and supplied it to domestic industries.

“Throughout history, this land has served as a cradle of science and technology, and the capacity of Iranians for thought, creativity, and management is boundless,” he said.