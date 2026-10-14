China and North Korea Set to Open New Border Bridge on October 15

By Staff, Agencies

China announced on Wednesday that a new bridge linking the country with North Korea will officially open to traffic on Thursday, marking another step toward strengthening transportation links and economic cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning confirmed the opening during a regular press briefing in Beijing, saying the two sides had agreed to hold a joint inauguration ceremony on October 15.

“As agreed between China and the DPRK, the new Yellow River Bridge connecting the two countries will officially open to traffic on October 15th,” Mao said.

The DPRK, or Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, is the official name of North Korea.

Mao described China and North Korea as friendly neighbors linked by mountains and rivers, emphasizing the importance of their longstanding bilateral relationship.

She said the new bridge would facilitate trade and people-to-people exchanges, bringing greater benefits to citizens on both sides of the border.

Stretching approximately 3 kilometers [1.9 miles], the bridge connects the northeastern Chinese city of Dandong, in Liaoning province, with Sinuiju in North Korea.

Construction began in October 2011, making the opening a significant milestone in efforts to improve cross-border infrastructure between the two countries.

China remains North Korea’s largest trading partner despite international sanctions imposed on Pyongyang over its nuclear weapons program.

The bridge’s opening is expected to provide additional infrastructure for cross-border connectivity and support economic exchanges between the two neighboring countries.