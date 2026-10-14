Yemeni Army Announces Targeting Aramco, King Khalid Airport in Riyadh

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Army Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced on Wednesday that the Armed Forces of the country targeted Aramco sites and King Khalid Airport in Riyadh with missiles and drones.

The Yemeni Armed Forces vowed further strikes on Saudi airports and oil facilities.

According to Saree, the operation comes “in response to the brutal Saudi aggression against the capital, Sana’a, and the free provinces, and as part of deterrence operations against the Saudi aggressor, which targeted our country and people.”

Brigadier General Yahya Saree added: “In fulfillment of the commitments made by the Yemeni Armed Forces in their warnings to the criminal Saudi enemy, the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation targeting Aramco in Dhahran in the Eastern Province, King Khalid International Airport and the Aramco refinery in Riyadh.”

Saree further explained that the operation was carried out using a large number of ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones.

He stressed that “the strikes were accurate, by God’s grace, causing destruction and fires at the targeted sites.”

In his statement, the Yemeni Brigadier General affirmed that the Yemeni Armed Forces’ operations deep inside Saudi Arabia “will continue in the coming days, targeting the Saudi enemy’s airports and oil facilities. Their consequences will be severe for the enemy, by God’s will and power.”

Saree renewed the Yemeni Armed Forces’ warning to all international shipping companies, as well as citizens and workers at the targeted airports and companies.

In this context, he urged them to stay away from these sites and evacuate them immediately, as they have become legitimate targets for the Yemeni Armed Forces.

He concluded: “We will continue to enforce the equation of blockade for blockade, escalation for escalation, and target the enemy’s military buildups until the aggression stops and the blockade on our beloved country is lifted.”