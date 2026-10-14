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Opposition Leader Warns Netanyahu Could Escalate Military Action Ahead of Election

Opposition Leader Warns Netanyahu Could Escalate Military Action Ahead of Election
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By Staff, Agencies

Former War Minister Avigdor Lieberman has warned that “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may launch a military operation against Iran, Hezbollah or Hamas ahead of the October 27 general election in an attempt to secure his political future.

Speaking at an event in the central “Israeli” city of “Herzliya” on Tuesday, Lieberman, who heads the opposition Yisrael Beiteinu party, accused Netanyahu of putting his political survival ahead of national security, according to the “Israeli” newspaper "Israel" Hayom.

“I have no doubt that Netanyahu is actively seeking a military move before the election, whether against Iran, Hezbollah or Hamas,” Lieberman said.

He argued that the prime minister’s potential military decisions would be driven by efforts to remain in power rather than genuine security considerations.

Lieberman also rejected the possibility of Netanyahu joining a future government led by the opposition following the election, insisting that the prime minister should leave office.

“Netanyahu cannot even serve as regional cooperation minister in the government. He has to go,” he said.

The “Israeli” parliament, the Knesset, was dissolved on July 17, paving the way for the general election scheduled for October 27.

Israel Hamas Iran Lebanon Hezbollah IsraeliElections

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Last Update: 14-10-2026 Hour: 11:11 Beirut Timing

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