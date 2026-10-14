Fifth Wave of French Student Protests Escalates into Clashes with Police

By Staff, Agencies

Clashes between demonstrators and police continued in Paris on Tuesday as high school and university students took part in the fifth round of nationwide protests, demanding improved learning conditions.

The most intense confrontations in the capital occurred at Place Vauban, near Les Invalides, the historic military complex that houses Napoleon’s tomb.

Police fired volleys of tear gas to disperse demonstrators, who responded by throwing cobblestones and launching fireworks at officers.

More than 6,800 people have been detained since the demonstrations began last month, when students joined striking public sector workers in nationwide protests.

According to France’s Interior Ministry, approximately 161,500 people participated in Tuesday’s demonstrations, including 41,500 in Paris. Protest organizers, however, estimated the nationwide turnout at 480,000.

Although government officials acknowledged the legitimacy of students’ grievances, they blamed far-left activists for the violence and accused La France Insoumise [LFI], the third-largest party in parliament, of encouraging unrest. The party rejected the accusations and urged demonstrators to refrain from violence.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez also accused left-wing groups Le Poing Leve and Revolution Permanente of promoting violence during student protests in the Paris suburbs.

Both organizations denied the allegations, accusing the minister of overseeing what they described as a “brutal crackdown” on demonstrators.

Students and trade unions, meanwhile, accused police of using excessive force against protesters. France’s General Inspectorate of the National Police [IGPN], the internal watchdog responsible for investigating police misconduct, is examining 36 alleged cases of wrongdoing.

On Tuesday, a police officer was charged with “aggravated violence” over an incident in the city of Tours on September 30, when a 16-year-old student lost an eye after being struck by a projectile fired from a lanceur de balles de défense [LBD], a police weapon designed to fire less-lethal rounds.

Amid mounting pressure to address students’ concerns, Education Minister Edouard Geffray announced on Tuesday that the government would deploy 3,000 substitute teachers to high schools experiencing the most severe staffing shortages.

The latest demonstrations highlight continuing tensions over educational conditions, police conduct and the government’s response to the demands of students and public sector workers.