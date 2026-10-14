British Navy Left Without Icebreaker After HMS Protector Suffers Engine Failure

By Staff, Agencies

The British Navy has been left without its only icebreaker after HMS Protector suffered simultaneous engine failures at sea, forcing the vessel to be towed back to Devonport naval base in Plymouth, The Telegraph reported Tuesday. The incident has renewed concerns about the UK's military readiness and persistent defense funding shortages.

HMS Protector, originally built in Norway in 2001, reportedly experienced the failures while departing Britain. Maintenance problems are suspected, although the full extent of the damage remains unclear. The Telegraph warned that if the vessel cannot be repaired, a replacement may not arrive until the 2030s.

One Navy source described the incident as a “catastrophic failure.” Former HMS Endurance commander Tom Sharpe warned that losing the vessel could weaken Britain's presence in the South Atlantic amid renewed tensions with Argentina over the Falkland Islands, known in Argentina as the Malvinas, and the Sea Lion offshore oil project. He also pointed to growing strategic competition in the Arctic.

“These ships cost a tiny fraction of the defense budget yet deliver an outsized effect in presence and soft power,” Sharpe said.

HMS Protector typically operates in the South Atlantic and Antarctic, conducting hydrographic surveys, supporting scientific stations, and carrying personnel for inspections under international agreements. Its crew numbers around 88. Although it lacks heavy weapons, it can carry machine guns and accommodate specialist Royal Marines.

Britain relies on the vessel to maintain its presence in Antarctica, where its territorial claims overlap with those of Argentina and Chile. These competing claims have effectively been frozen under the 1959 Antarctic Treaty. The UK also operates the civilian icebreaker RRS Sir David Attenborough, but the vessel cannot replace HMS Protector's naval patrol role.

The breakdown comes amid wider concerns over the Royal Navy's shrinking fleet. In July, the Navy announced the retirement of two additional Type 23 frigates, leaving five frigates and six destroyers, according to the report. Retired Naval Staff chief Lord Alan West has described the fleet as being in its worst condition in history.

In March, First Sea Lord General Sir Gwyn Jenkins acknowledged that the Navy was not ready for war, saying the goal was to achieve that level of preparedness by the end of the decade. Meanwhile, the Treasury has struggled to find £4.7 billion, or approximately $6.2 billion, for the military's multi-year investment strategy.