AfD and BSW Move to End Ukraine Aid and Russia Sanctions

By Staff, Agencies

Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the far-left Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) have jointly passed a motion in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt calling for an end to German military assistance to Ukraine and the lifting of sanctions against Russia.

Adopted by the regional parliament on Wednesday, the motion urges the Saxony-Anhalt government to raise the issue of sanctions relief and the termination of military assistance in the Bundesrat, Germany’s upper parliamentary chamber representing the country’s 16 federal states.

The measure is advisory and does not directly change Berlin’s policies. However, the cooperation between the AfD and BSW highlights their shared opposition to Western sanctions against Moscow and continued German military support for Kiev.

The motion demands an immediate halt to financial assistance for Ukraine beyond humanitarian aid and calls for the immediate removal of sanctions imposed on Russia. It also advocates an immediate ceasefire and the start of peace negotiations with Moscow.

“The West's one-sided stance in the Ukraine war has not contributed to ending the conflict; on the contrary, it has prolonged the population's suffering and increased the risk of the war spreading to other countries,” the motion states.

The text argues that Western policies have prolonged the conflict rather than brought it closer to a resolution. However, it makes no mention of Russia’s responsibility for launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The motion follows the AfD’s electoral victory in Saxony-Anhalt last month. The party has since joined forces with the BSW to establish a working majority in the regional parliament and is seeking to take control of the state government in December.

It remains unclear whether AfD regional leader Ulrich Siegmund will secure enough votes to become state premier.

Both parties oppose the economic sanctions imposed on Russia following the invasion and have called for Germany to end military assistance to Kiev, challenging Berlin’s position as one of Ukraine’s principal supporters.