IRGC Navy Chief Challenges US Claims Over Hormuz Control

By Staff, Agencies

Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Ozmaei has rejected US claims that the Strait of Hormuz is open and under Washington’s control, asserting that Iranian forces maintain “smart control” over the strategic waterway and require vessels to obtain authorization before transiting.

In his first televised interview, aired Tuesday, Ozmaei challenged US forces to approach the strait if they wanted to establish who controls it.

“Today, the Americans claim that the Strait of Hormuz is open and they control it, but this claim is far away from the realities on the ground,” he said. “If they want to know whether the Strait of Hormuz is open or closed, they should step into the field and see who is in control of it.”

Ozmaei criticized the US military presence in the region, describing American forces and their seven fleets as having effectively become “fuel smugglers.” He also claimed that a $13 billion US aircraft carrier had been rendered ineffective and was operating like a runway positioned 700 to 800 kilometers from the strait.

“The carrier is vulnerable and does not dare approach the strait and come within range of our fighters,” he said.

The commander said the IRGC Navy oversees the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, while the Iranian Army Navy monitors the Sea of Oman and developments farther out in the Arabian Sea. He added that vessels seeking to transit Hormuz must obtain permission from Iranian forces, with authorization for ships traveling to or from Iran determined by prevailing conditions.

Ozmaei said Iranian forces had taken action against vessels violating maritime restrictions, accusing the US and its partners of maintaining a media blackout to conceal these incidents. He said Iran had released footage of some vessels to demonstrate what he described as Washington’s humiliation and warned that violations would continue to be met with firm responses.

He also argued that regional security could be maintained without a US military presence, calling for cooperation among neighboring countries to safeguard economic, political, and military stability in the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman.

“We can establish security in the region in cooperation with our neighbors, and we do not need the Americans,” he said, adding that Iranian naval forces remained prepared to respond decisively to any adversary seeking to impose its will by force.

Ozmaei concluded by saying Iran was waiting for a US warship to enter the Persian Gulf rather than remain outside the Strait of Hormuz. He added that Iran had modernized its defense capabilities, revised its tactics, identified weaknesses, and strengthened its combat readiness.